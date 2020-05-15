Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million.

PCOM stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Points International has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

