Points International (TSE:PTS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$10.22 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 7259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.22.

Specifically, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.29, for a total transaction of C$113,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,774 shares in the company, valued at C$149,491.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.38. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.21 million for the quarter.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

