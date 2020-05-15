Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,239.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.