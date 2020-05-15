Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Down 23.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares fell 23.7% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25, 673,628 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 298,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

