PPL (PPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PPL (NYSE: PPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – PPL had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $55.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – PPL had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – PPL was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/8/2020 – PPL was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/15/2020 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – PPL was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

