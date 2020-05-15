Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,370 shares of company stock worth $687,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

