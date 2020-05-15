Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $29.69 on Monday. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after acquiring an additional 647,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 827,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

