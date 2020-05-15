Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBH. Desjardins cut shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.74. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 91.99%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.