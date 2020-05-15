Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter.

Priority Technology stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.