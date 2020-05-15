Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 52.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.67. The firm has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

