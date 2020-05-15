Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $188,711.04 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $188,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progyny stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.18. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.