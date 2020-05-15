ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.10 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

