ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.65

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 33978400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 410,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,659 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,154.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

