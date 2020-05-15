ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) Shares Up 8.2%

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.80, 204,483 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 407% from the average session volume of 40,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.55% of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD)

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

