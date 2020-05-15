Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Critical Contrast

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.55% -35.62% Proteostasis Therapeutics N/A -74.97% -57.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Proteostasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 250.61%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $6.83 million 65.10 -$41.60 million ($1.54) -8.26 Proteostasis Therapeutics $5.00 million 17.10 -$59.13 million ($1.16) -1.41

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Proteostasis Therapeutics. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteostasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Proteostasis Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study. It has a collaboration agreements with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of CF, non-classical CF, and other pulmonary diseases in the United States or the European Union; and Genentech, Inc. for licensing the technology and materials relating to therapeutic small molecule modulators. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.