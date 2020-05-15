Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.