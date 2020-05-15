Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $53.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

