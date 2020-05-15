Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $53.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.