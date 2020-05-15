Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp Issued By DA Davidson (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.73 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark cut their price target on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.11.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.65.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

