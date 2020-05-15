Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issued By Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCPC. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 275,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.10%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.