Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) Cut by Cormark

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million.

HNL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

TSE HNL opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

