Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Reduced by Analyst

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

XENT stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $160,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

