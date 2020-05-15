Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Keyera in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.12.

Shares of KEY opened at C$20.31 on Friday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

