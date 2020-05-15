Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Decreased by Analyst

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGTI. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

