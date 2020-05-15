Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Increased by Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

PXD stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,806,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

