Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,434. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $48,453,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.