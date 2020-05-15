Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

