Raymond James Analysts Give Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) a C$0.60 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.60 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.08.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

