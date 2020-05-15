Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $10.68 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

