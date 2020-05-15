Raymond James Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$1.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.22.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

