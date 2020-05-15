Raymond James Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

Shares of RNW opened at C$14.20 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.25. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

