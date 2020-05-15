RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.25

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 772700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.08%. RealPage’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

