Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/8/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

5/7/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. In the past three months, the company’s shares have declined sharply due to coronavirus pandemic. The company’s casinos in Las Vegas are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after coronavirus-induced shutdown, casino tables are still empty. Earnings estimates for 2020 have been revised downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern regarding growth potential. Wynn Resorts’ reliance on debt financing is an added woe. However, improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic market bode well. In Las Vegas, the company has remodeled rooms at its properties. Given its strong brand name, Wynn Resorts is better positioned to command a premium rate relative to its peers.”

4/9/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $155.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $94,878,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 163.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 426,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 264,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

