Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ball (BLL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ball (NYSE: BLL):

5/11/2020 – Ball had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2020 – Ball had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/17/2020 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $86.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Ball had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/2/2020 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

3/18/2020 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ball by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 682,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Ball by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

