Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Verisign (VRSN)

5/5/2020 – Verisign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – Verisign had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Verisign had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Verisign was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Verisign had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Verisign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. Also, the renewal of the .com contract and price hikes for the .com and .net domain names bode well for the near term. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is also a concern.”

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average is $195.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verisign by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,292,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 24.5% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 355,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

