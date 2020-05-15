Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.56

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCDTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recordati from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recordati from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

