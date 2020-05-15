Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $87,970,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of RS stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

