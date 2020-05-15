Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

