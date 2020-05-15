Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) recently:

5/8/2020 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – ANSYS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/24/2020 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $249.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $252.15 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

