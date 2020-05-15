Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):

5/8/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/3/2020 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/24/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

