Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Centene (CNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2020 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Centene had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $72.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Centene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Centene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centene’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company is likely to grow on rising membership and expansion. It boasts an impressive inorganic growth strategy. It’s buyout of WellCare strengthens its position as the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country with around 22 million members across 50 US states. The transaction is expected to generate adjusted earnings per share accretion of around mid-single digits during 2021 with long-term growth opportunities and cost reduction across markets and products. Medical membership has been rising over the last several quarters owing to contract wins. It is well-poised for growth on the back of expansion across regions. However, its operating costs weighs on margins. High debt level increases risk. Reduced guidance is another concern for the company.”

4/13/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/2/2020 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

