Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $160.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher might benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), shareholder-friendly policies and inorganic activities, going forward. For instance, the Biopharma buyout is anticipated to strengthen the Life Sciences segment. It anticipates revenues to grow 3% in first-quarter 2020, while expects core revenues (on a non-GAAP basis) to be up 4.5%. Strong momentum across Radiometer, Cepheid, Pall and ChemTreat businesses are predicted to boost results of the three segments. However, the coronavirus outbreak is likely to hurt demand for Danaher’s more instrument-oriented businesses in the first quarter. It has also withdrawn projections for 2020. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have recorded a decline, which is narrower than that of the industry. Earnings estimates have been lowered for 2020 in the past 60 days.”

4/2/2020 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $176.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

3/23/2020 – Danaher had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.19. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Danaher Co alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.