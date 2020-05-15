Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million.

Shares of RVLV opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.