RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded RHEINMETALL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded RHEINMETALL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RNMBY stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

About RHEINMETALL/ADR

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

