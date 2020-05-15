Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RELL opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 858,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 77,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

