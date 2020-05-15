Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 8,267,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 2,088,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 293.10% and a negative return on equity of 49.65%. Equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

