Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares of ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) Stock

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) insider Roger McDowell sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £170,000 ($223,625.36).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThinkSmart alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Roger McDowell sold 150,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

On Monday, May 4th, Roger McDowell sold 600,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £102,000 ($134,175.22).

TSL opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Friday. ThinkSmart Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.30 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.17.

About ThinkSmart

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.