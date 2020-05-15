Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

