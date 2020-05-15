Roy Twite Buys 15 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 15 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £125.25 ($164.76).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Roy Twite acquired 15 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 802 ($10.55) per share, with a total value of £120.30 ($158.25).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Roy Twite acquired 14 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($166.30).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 791.50 ($10.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 785.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,009.19. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

IMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

