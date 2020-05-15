Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €38.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.15 ($45.52).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €30.81 ($35.83) on Monday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.50 and its 200 day moving average is €41.82.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

